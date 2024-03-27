EC said that the comments by Supriya Shrinate are prima facie violative of the Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

The poll agency said that Shrinate's remarks were found to violate the Model Code of Conduct provisions and the ECI advisory.

Acting on BJP's complaint, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Supriya Shrinate. She is the Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platform for All India Congress Committee.

The notice was issued for Shrinate's post on X (formerly Twitter) where she made derogatory remarks along with a photograph of Kangana Ranaut.

The EC found the comments to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024. The poll agency has sought Shrinate's response by March 29 by 5:00 PM.

As per clause (2) of Part I 'General Conduct' of Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates, criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, record and work.

“Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided."

Also Read: EC issues notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh over 'identify her father' jibe against Mamata Banerjee Shrinate's purported post has now been deleted.

Shrinate has denied making that post, and said that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman.

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post," she said.

Shrinate also added that everyone who knows her, also knows very well that she can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman.

(With agency inputs)

