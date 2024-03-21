BJP 3rd candidate list: Ex Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan fielded from Chennai South, Annamalai from Coimbatore
Lok Sabha 2024: Days after resigning from the post of Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan has been nominated as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. According BJP's 3rd candidate list, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai will contest Lok Sabha elections from Coimbatore, and Union Minister L Murugan from Nilgiris.