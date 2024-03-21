Lok Sabha 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its third candidate list for Tamil Nadu. According to BJP's 3rd candidate list, ex-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest Lok Sabha polls from Chennai South

Lok Sabha 2024: Days after resigning from the post of Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan has been nominated as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. According BJP's 3rd candidate list, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai will contest Lok Sabha elections from Coimbatore, and Union Minister L Murugan from Nilgiris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K Annamalai will contest Lok Sabha polls against DMK's Ganapathy Pa Rajkumar from the Coimbatore seat. Former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan has been nominated by the party from Kanniyakumari, T R Paarivendhar from Perambalur. The saffron party has fielded former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South Lok Sabha seat. After releasing its third candidate list for Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made a correction in it. According to the updated list, the party has fielded Nainar Nagendran to contest from Tirunelveli.

Lok Sabha 2024: Key BJP candidates in Tamil Nadu Annamalai Annamalai is one of the key BJP candidates in the state. Annamalai has been handling the BJP leadership in the state since 2021. The former IPS officer often becomes the talking point of political discourse in the state, though it remains to be seen if his party could get translated into votes, its work on the ground to garner support.

He is set to contest the election from Coimbatore, which is at present represented by DMK ally CPI (M). He will contest the election against DMK's Ganapathi P Rajkumar and AIADMK's Singai G Ramachandran in what is being viewed as a battle of prestige.

L Murugan One of the strongest leaders of the party in the Nilgiris is Union Minister Murugan. Murugan has been working to get support from sections of people there. As anticipated, Murugan has been fielded from Nilgiris to take on the sitting MP, DMK heavyweight, A Raja. Tamilisai Soundararajan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhakrishnan Former Union Minister Radhakrishnan was the only winning candidate from the BJO in 2014 in the state. That year's election was dominated by J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK, which won 37 of the 39 seats that year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!