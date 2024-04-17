The TMC's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024 includes promises to provide ration at the doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families if the INDIA bloc wins.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, April 17 released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While releasing the manifesto, the TMC said, “Let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all!"

The party, in its manifesto, promised to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, at an election rally, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp" and promised that the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

The party also promised several welfare schemes if the INDIA bloc wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including ration at the doorstep, and 10 free cooking cylinders for below-poverty-line (BPL) families among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: PM Modi slams Trinamool Congress at West Bengal rally: 'Supports infiltrators but opposes CAA..' Here are the top 10 promises in the TMC's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024, apart from repealing the CAA:

All graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years will be provided one-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend. Student Credit Cards of up to ₹ 10 Lakh will be provided for higher education. Number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs students will be tripled.

10 Lakh will be provided for higher education. Number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs students will be tripled. Current Old Age Pension for individuals aged 60 and above will be increased to ₹ 1,000 per month.

1,000 per month. The cost of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders will be capped to ensure affordability

A 'Price Stabilisation Fund' will be established to manage fluctuations in prices.

As per the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, MSP will be legally guaranteed for India's farmers, set at a minimum of 50 per cent higher than the average cost of production of all crops.

Every ration card holder will receive 5 kg of free ration per month.

The ration will be delivered free of cost to the doorstep of every beneficiary.

Every BPL family will receive 10 LPG cylinders free of cost per year, providing access to clean cooking fuel.

100 days of guaranteed work will be provided to all job card holders and all workers will receive a minimum wage of ₹ 400 per day.

400 per day. Every poor family across the country will be assured dignified housing, ensuring safe and secure homes for everyone.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!