Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on 16 April? Chief Electoral Officer says…
Confusion arose regarding the date of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections after a notification from the Election Commission of India. The Delhi electoral officer's clarification mentioned that the date was for 'reference' for officials.
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has issued a clarification on the date of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Confusion arose, after a notification by the Election Commission of India had informed "tentatively given the Poll Day as April 16, 2024... for the purpose of reference and to calculate Start and End dates in the Election Planner".
A follow-up post by the Delhi CEO's office also tagged the Election Commission of India, which reposted the clarification.
No official date has been declared for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls that will see Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vie for the seat of governance in the Lok Sabha for a third straight term.
The NDA will face the INDIA bloc as opposition, who aims to overthrow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on January 25, sources from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said. The BJP claims that around five lakh people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr.
General elections are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on 16 June 2024. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019.
