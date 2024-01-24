Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on 16 April? Chief Electoral Officer says…

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has issued a clarification on the date of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections . Confusion arose, after a notification by the Election Commission of India had informed "tentatively given the Poll Day as April 16, 2024... for the purpose of reference and to calculate Start and End dates in the Election Planner".

The letter from the Delhi CEO's office quickly went viral on social media, as India waits with bated breath to vote in what is considered the largest show of democracy in the world.

View Full Image The notice from the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, which talked about the tentative day of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

According to reports, the Delhi Electoral office notification was issued to all 11 District Election Officers in Delhi, and is titled "Compliance/adhering to timelines given in Election Planner of Election Commission of India".

Moments later, the Delhi electoral officer's X handle posted a clarification that the date, 16 April, was in “reference for officials".

“Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether 16.04.2024 is tentative poll day for #LSElections2024. It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’ for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI."