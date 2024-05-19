Lok Sabha elections: Video shows teen voting eight times in Uttar Pradesh, Opposition seeks EC action
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP's booth committee, seeks EC intervention. SEC orders action against BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh over minor child voting. Congress accuses BJP of playing with EC. Video of multiple voting in Farrukhabad draws criticism from Congress and Samajwadi Party.
A video of one youngster emerged on social media where he was seen voting eight times for a candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. Following this, Congress and Samajwadi Party asked the Election Commission to take appropriate action against it.