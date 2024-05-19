Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP's booth committee, seeks EC intervention. SEC orders action against BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh over minor child voting. Congress accuses BJP of playing with EC. Video of multiple voting in Farrukhabad draws criticism from Congress and Samajwadi Party.

A video of one youngster emerged on social media where he was seen voting eight times for a candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. Following this, Congress and Samajwadi Party asked the Election Commission to take appropriate action against it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT), the candidate voted for BJP candidate Mukesh Rajput on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

In a post on social media platform X, Congress wrote, "Dear Election Commission, do you see this? One person is voting eight times. It's time to wake up." The party also shared the alleged video of the incident. LiveMint could not independently verify the video's authenticity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP's booth committee is "loot" committee.

"If the Election Commission feels that this is wrong, they should certainly take some action, otherwise... BJP's committee is actually a loot committee," the post read.

The video was shared by several other prominent people, including Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, the State Election Commission (SEC) said that it had directed the district election officer to take action. "The Concerned district election officer has been directed to take prompt and effective action," they said.

Another such incident also occurred in Madhya Pradesh, where a BJP leader's minor child was seen voting. He was reportedly BJP leader Vinay Mehar and his son. The incident allegedly occurred in a booth in Berasia.

After the video surfaced, Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP for turning EC into a child's "plaything". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piyush Babele, an aide of Kamal Nath, took to social media and wrote, "In Bhopal, the BJP's district panchayat member, Vinay Mehar, got his minor son to cast his vote. Vinay Mehar also made a video of the time when he cast his vote. Vinay Mehar posted the video on Facebook."

