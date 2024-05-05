Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution, 'vote jihad' and minority quota ruled BJP, Congress campaigning in Phase 3
Deepfakes, a possible alteration of the Constitution, vote jihad, and minority quota ruled pre-poll campaign trails for most political parties for the Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The general elections in India will see the third voting phase on May 7. This phase, like all others, saw high-stakes defections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nomination withdrawal by Congress candidates—mainly in Madhya Pradesh—and a huge debate in election rally statements.