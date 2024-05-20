Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 59% voter turnout across 49 seats in Phase 5, West Bengal records highest
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 voting: West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 73 percent, while Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 54 percent, as per data seen on Election Commission's Voter Turnout App around 10 pm on Monday.
A voter turnout of around 59 percent was recorded in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to the Election Commission's data as seen around 10 pm on Monday. The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls took place across 49 constituencies in eight states/union territories.