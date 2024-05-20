A voter turnout of around 59 percent was recorded in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to the Election Commission's data as seen around 10 pm on Monday. The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls took place across 49 constituencies in eight states/union territories.

Eight states/UTs which went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections were Bihar (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Ladakh (1 seat), Jharkhand (3 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (seven seats). Check full list of constituencies that voted in Phase 5 (on May 20) here

Cities like Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow voted in this phase, “which have in the past suffered from urban apathy in voting," the Election Commission said.

Here's what the voter turnout in Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections looks like:

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 73 percent, while Maharashtra and Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout at 54 percent and 53 percent respectively, as per data seen on Election Commission's Voter Turnout App around 10 pm on Monday.

The Election Commission also informed that the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir “recorded its highest voter turnout in the last 35 years even as peaceful polling takes place across 49 PCs in 8 States/UTs in Phase-V of General Elections 2024."

Check state-wise voter turnout here:

State Voter turnout as of 10 pm Bihar 53.786% Jammu and Kashmir (Baramulla) 56.04% Jharkhand 63.06% Ladakh 68.47% Maharashtra 54.22% Odisha 63.95% Uttar Pradesh 57.79% West Bengal 73.14% Overall 59.42%

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in India in seven phases. The first four phases of voting were held on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The fifth phase was held on May 20. The remaining three phases of the Lok Sabha polls will continue till June 1, with counting of votes scheduled on June 4. Polling for 23 states/UTs and 379 parliamentary constituencies was completed in a “smooth and peaceful manner in the first four phases of the General Elections," the Election Commission said.

