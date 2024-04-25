Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Noida: From liquor shops to offices, what is closed and what is open tomorrow
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Noida: Nearly 26.75 lakh people are eligible to vote in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. Akin to poll discipline, certain institutions will remain closed throughout Noida, Greater Noida tomorrow.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase Two: Noida and Greater Noida will go into voting tomorrow, April 26 to elect an MP in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The district Gautam Buddh Nagar will vote on April 26, Friday, owing to which certain establishments will remain closed.
