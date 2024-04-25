Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase Two: Noida and Greater Noida will go into voting tomorrow, April 26 to elect an MP in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The district Gautam Buddh Nagar will vote on April 26, Friday, owing to which certain establishments will remain closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 26.75 lakh people are eligible to vote in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. Akin to poll discipline, certain institutions will remain closed throughout Noida, Greater Noida tomorrow.

Here's a list of what is closed, what is open in Noida on April 26 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for 48 hours from April 24 evening till April 26 midnight

-Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain shut on April 26. These establishments will be functional on Saturday, April 27

-The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has instructed factories and industries in Noida and Greater Noida to announce a paid holiday to its workers on Friday, April 26 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The district magistrate said that the Gautam Buddh Nagar's administration has encouraged residents' welfare authorities (RWAs) and apartment owners' association (AOAs) to ask residents to vote in large numbers.

-Gautam Buddh Nagar administration will felicitate those associations where voter turnout shows an improvement

-Gautam Buddh Nagar will be one of 89 constituencies that are going to polls on April 26, under the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The district, which houses office and residential spaces, is not known for high voter turnouts. Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38 per cent in 2014 and an abysmal 48 per cent in 2009.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Gautam Buddh Nagar: Candidates The Gautam Buddh Nagar district is divided into three segments- Noida, Dadri, and Jewar. Within these segments there are further divisions- Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Jewar, YEIDA city, and Dankaur.

Prominent candidates vying for a seat in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 include {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Rajendra Singh Solanki (Bahujan Samaj Party)

-Dr Mahesh Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

-Rahul Awana (Samajwadi Party) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!