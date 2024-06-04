Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When will vote counting start today, how they are counted—explained
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will take place on Tuesday, i.e. June 4, 2024 starting from 8 am till the counting of votes polled across 543 constituencies is completed. The counting trends and results of the General elections held from April 19, to June 1, 2024 in seven phases, will be available on the website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in and on the Voter Helpline App.