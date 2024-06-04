The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will take place on Tuesday, i.e. June 4, 2024 starting from 8 am till the counting of votes polled across 543 constituencies is completed. The counting trends and results of the General elections held from April 19, to June 1, 2024 in seven phases, will be available on the website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in and on the Voter Helpline App.

Earlier, the commission said that it has issued a handbook for Returning Officers (ROs) and counting agents, adding that comprehensive instructions for counting arrangements, the procedure for counting votes, and the storage of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available on its official website.

It is important to note that these handbooks contain a snapshot view of how the counting process is designed, how it must work, and when and how they may raise objections if they find any irregularities.

According to the election commission's handbook, the counting of the votes is governed by Rule 66A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, as inserted by the Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules, 1992.

The rules state that the RO is responsible for the counting of votes. He is supposed to inform each contesting candidate or their election agent in writing about the counting date, time, and location at least one week before the polling date.

How votes are counted?

According to the election commission guidelines, the RO should begin the counting process strictly at the scheduled time, and the entire procedure must be in-camera and stamped with the date-time.

As per the EC procedure, the polled EVM Strong Room should be opened in the presence of the observer, RO/ARO(s), and the candidates/their election agents. The RO must ensure the necessary entries arein the log book. After making log book entries, the seal of the lock should be broken only after showing it to the candidates or their polling agents. Continuous CCTV coverage is mandated to document the movement of all control units, voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), and relevant documents from the strong room to the counting hall.

To maintain the secrecy of the vote, the counting staff, polling agents, and others are not permitted to leave the Counting Centre throughout the vote-counting process. They are allowed to exit only after the results are officially announced.

Counting of Postal Ballot Papers

As outlined in Rule 54A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the count of postal ballots will start first across all counting centres and after 30 minutes of the start of the postal ballot count, the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines will commence and finally, the matching of VVPT slips with EVM results will continue.

"Rules clearly state (Rule 54A) that postal ballot count will start first. On all centres in the country it will start first, no doubt about it. After half-an-hour we start the EVM count. So, there are three countings which are happening simultaneously -- it happened in the 2019 elections, it happened in all the assembly polls held thereafter. It happened yesterday also in case of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly (vote count). We can't change anything mid-course. Why can't we change, because it is compliant with the rules," Election Commission said on Monday.

Counting of Votes through EVMs

Thirty minutes after the start of counting postal ballots, the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should commence. Counting from EVMs will begin at the scheduled time in the following circumstances:

(a) If there are no postal ballot papers in the constituency.

(b) In other Assembly segments of the Parliamentary constituency where postal ballots are not counted.

Once the counting process is completed, a candidate-wise result of each control unit is noted in Form 17C part II and signed by the counting supervisor and candidate/polling agent. When the tabulation sheet of each polling booth is received by RO, he countersigns Form 17C part-II after showing it to the candidate/polling agent so that he can note down the results of each candidate for each polling station. Then, Form 17C part-II is sent to the official, who prepares the Final Result Sheet in Form 20.

Counting of VVPAT slips

Counting of VVPAT slips shall be started only after completion of counting of votes from CUs i.e. no CU(s) is left for counting of votes. Counting of VVPAT slips shall be done only in VVPAT Counting Booth (VCB) under close supervision of RO and Observer in the presence of candidates/their agents.

Recounting of votes

Normally, there will be no question of recount of votes recorded in the voting machines as every vote recorded by the voting machines is a valid vote and no dispute will arise as to its validity or otherwise. Despite the necessity for recount being totally eliminated by the use of voting machines, the provisions relating to recount contained in Rule 63 of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, still apply.

Results Deceleration

After the vote counting is completed and all necessary verifications are done, the RO should obtain an authorization for declaration of result from the Observer concerned. The RO should approach the commission, wherever required, Observer and the candidate to whom the largest number of valid votes have been given for NOC on Form 20 before announcing the result in loud.

