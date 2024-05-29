As many as 8,360 candidates candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha 2024 in seven phases. The last round of elections is scheduled to be held fo r 57 parliamentary seats on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 8,337 of the 8,360 candidates in the fray in seven phases. Of these 1,333 candidates are from national parties, 532 are from state parties, 2,580 are from registered unrecognized parties and 3,915 candidates are contesting independently.

There are 751 political parties contesting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As many as 677 political parties contested in 2019 general elections, 464 political parties contested in 2014 and 368 political parties contested in 2009 Lok Sabha Elections. It means there has been an increase of 104 per cent in the number political parties from 2009 to 2024, according to the ADR.

View Full Image Lok Sabha Elections 2024: About 1,191 (14 per cent) candidates contesting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have declared serious criminal cases including charges related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. (ADR)

Here is what the analysis revealed about the criminal background of candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Candidates with declared criminal cases

Out of the 8337 candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, analysed by the ADR, 1,643 (20 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 7928 candidates in the Lok Sabha Election in 2019, as many as 1500 (19 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 8205 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, at least 1404 (17 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. And out of 7810 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 1158(15 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the ADR.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases

About 1,191 (14 per cent) candidates contesting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have declared serious criminal cases including charges related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Out of 7928 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2019, 1070 (13 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 8205 candidates in 2014 general elections, 908 (11 per cent) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. And out of 7810 candidates in 2009 general elections, 608 (8 per cent) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the ADR analysis has revealed.

Party Wise Criminal Background.

At least 197 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, the analysis said. Out of these 16 candidates have declared charge related to rape (IPC Section-376) and whoever commits rape repeatedly on the same woman, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years, but may extend to imprisonment (IPC Section-376(2)(n)).

View Full Image Lok Sabha Elections 2024: At least 197 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, the ADR analysis said. (ADR)

Among parties, 191 (43 per cent) out of 440 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party, 143 (44 per cent) out of 327 candidates from the Congress, 63 (13 per cent) out of 487 candidates from BSP, 33(63 per cent) out of 52 candidates fielded by CPI (M) and 550 (14 per cent) out of 3,903 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the ADR said.

The Rules

Indian law doesn't bar citizens with criminal background to contest elections unless convicted. Even for convicted politicians, the disqualification is not more than 6 years post the expiry of the jail term.

As per the existing laws, if a person is convicted and sentenced to a jail term not less than two years, he/she stands disqualified automatically from contesting elections for six years from the date of release.

This rule is mentioned in Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act-1951, which deals with disqualification of politicians from assembly and Parliament, after being convicted.

“A person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years other than any offence referred to in sub-section (1) or sub-section (2) shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years since his release," reads the Section 8(3) in the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Sworn Affidavits

However, it is mandatory for political parties at the Lok Sabha and Assembly election level to upload on their website detailed information regarding candidates with pending criminal cases including the nature of the offences, relevant particulars like whether charges have been framed, the concerned Court, the case number etc.

Polling for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats was over at the end of the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to win 400 seats. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

