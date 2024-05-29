Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which party has candidates with most criminal cases in all 7 phases? Check details here
Out of the 8,337 candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, analysed by election watchdog ADR, 20 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves. About 14 per cent have declared serious criminal cases including charges related to rape, murder, attempt to murder and crimes against women.
As many as 8,360 candidates candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha 2024 in seven phases. The last round of elections is scheduled to be held for 57 parliamentary seats on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.