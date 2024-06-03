Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are counting agents? What's their role on the results day on June 4?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Ajay Maken's alleged 'mass rigging' in counting process which was refuted by Delhi CEO brought to the fore the role of 'counting agents' imperative for fair and transparent counting process on June 4.
Congress leader Ajay Maken on June 1 alleged ‘mass rigging’ in the process for counting of votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, claiming that the ‘Candidate’s Counting Agents’ would not be allowed at the Assistant Returning Officer’s (ARO) table for the first time.