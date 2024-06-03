Congress leader Ajay Maken on June 1 alleged ‘ mass rigging ’ in the process for counting of votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , claiming that the ‘Candidate’s Counting Agents’ would not be allowed at the Assistant Returning Officer’s (ARO) table for the first time.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, however, responded to Maken’s allegation clarifying that the ‘Counting Agents’ are allowed at tables of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 result to be declared tomorrow: How to check?

The allegation, and clarification, came on a day when the last phase of elections was underway and when, hours later, most of the exit poll results predicted a historic hat-trick for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The issue has brought to the fore the crucial role of ‘counting agents’ who still have their task cut out for the final stage of the elections – the counting day on June 4. Their presence and vigilance are vital in ensuring a fair and transparent counting process. Who are these counting agents and what is their role? LiveMint explains:

The Counting Agents?

On the result day the voters are counted by, or under the supervision and direction of the Returning Officer of each Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of the candidates and their agents.

The law authorises the Assistant Returning Officer to undertake the counting of votes. The counting may be simultaneously done at places more than one and at tables more than one at the same place.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi grows, shaves beard on my advice, claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

As the candidate or his election agent cannot be expected to be physically present at each of such counting places and tables, the law allows the candidate to appoint his counting agents. These agents may be present at counting centres and counting tables.

The role?

Being the representatives of the candidates, the cooperation from the counting agents makes it easy for the counting supervisors and the counting assistants.

The counting agents must be familiar with the rules and procedures for conducting elections by voting machines.

These agents also need to familiarise themselves with the operation of voting machines. For this purpose, they attend the voting machine demonstrations arranged by the Returning Officer.

Who can be a counting agent?

The law does not prescribe any specific qualifications for persons to be appointed as counting agents. However, the candidates are advised to appoint ‘mature and major’ persons as their counting agents so that their interests are properly watched, according to the Election Commission of India’s handbook on ‘Counting Agents.’

No sitting Minister, either of the Union government or of a state government, sitting Member of Parliament, sitting Member of Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council or any other person having security cover will be allowed to act as election agent, polling agent or counting agent of any candidate during an election.

How many counting agents can a candidate deploy?

Each candidate has been allowed to appoint as many counting agents as there are counting tables and one more to watch the counting at the Returning Officer’s table. The Election Commission of India says not more than fourteen tables in addition to one table for the Returning Officer can be provided for counting in one counting hall.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election result: Looking at stunning victory, BJP plans ₹21.97 lakh decor, sound-and-light show, says report

Thus the maximum number of counting agents that may be appointed by a candidate should not ordinarily exceed 15, as the number of counting table also does not ordinarily exceed 15, including the table of the Returning Officer.

The poll panel may, however, by a general or special direction permit the Returning Officer to provide tables more than 15.

How is a counting agent appointed?

The agents are appointed through in Form 18 appended to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. The name and address of the counting agent will be filled in that form and the candidate or his election agent will personally sign that form.

The counting agent will also sign that form in token of his acceptance of the appointment. A candidate may appoint all his counting agents by a single letter of appointment in Form 18. In that case, all the counting agents are required to sign that letter of appointment in token of having accepted the appointment.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!