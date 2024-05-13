'Why were our workers locked up, I want to ask PM Modi..? : NC chief Farooq Abdullah amid Phase 4 polling in Srinagar
Farooq Abdullah's question comes amid the allegation by the NC and the PDP – the two regional satraps of the erstwhile state – that the administration was intimidating and detaining their workers to favour ‘a particular political party’.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as to why workers of his party – the JK National Conference – have been locked up by police in the run up to elections.