Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Brij Bhushan contest from UP's Kaiserganj? Ex-WFI chief says he's 'strong contender...'
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh, the controversial former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers, on Wednesday hinted at contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not announced its candidate from the Kaiserganj seat.