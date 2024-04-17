Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi contest from Amethi too and Priyanka pick Rae Bareli? Congress leader says…
Rahul Gandhi hints at contesting from Amethi or Rae Bareli for Lok Sabha elections, leaving the decision to party's Central Election Committee. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's likely debut from Rae Bareli is also doing the rounds.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept the suspense on over his candidature from the high-profile Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, saying the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) takes such decisions for the Lok Sabha elections.
