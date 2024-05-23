Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Will resolve Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi cases’, Assam CM Sarma urges voters for 400 seats
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday echoed the BJP's pledge to resolve the Gyanvapi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case if the saffron party comes to power with over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. His remarks came during a public meeting in Jharkhand's Bokaro to support BJP candidate Dhullo Mahto.