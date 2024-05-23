Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed the BJP's promise to resolve the Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi cases with over 400 Lok Sabha seats. He listed fulfilled promises like Ram Lalla's return to Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, and CAA.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday echoed the BJP's pledge to resolve the Gyanvapi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case if the saffron party comes to power with over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. His remarks came during a public meeting in Jharkhand's Bokaro to support BJP candidate Dhullo Mahto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He listed the promises fulfilled by the Bharatiya Janata Party after winning more than 300 seats in the 2019 elections, saying Ram Lalla returned to his throne in Ayodhya on ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, and CAA was brought to provide permanent Indian citizenship to minority Hindus from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Our work is still incomplete. Give 400 seats to Modiji, we will raise temples at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi (Varanasi)," the Assam CM urged people to bring back the BJP-led NDA government on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further stressed Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the BJP will bring Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back to India if the saffron party wins over 400 seats. In addition, PM Modi will also make India a 'Vishwaguru' and the world's best economy," the BJP leader said, as quoted by ANI.

‘Opposition can’t see NDA winning 400 seats' Sarma jibed at the opposition parties, the INDIA bloc, including Congress and JMM, claiming that they don't have any problem with PM Modi winning 300 seats but cannot see the NDA with 400 seats in its third term.

“The JMM leaders, while holding rallies and addressing the people, seldom chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. They say 'Assalam Walekum.' In India, you cannot practise the politics of insulting the Hindus. Modi-ji has always worked to uplift the poor in Jharkhand," the Assam CM said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, “How many backward, tribal and Dalit people were made industrialists by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi?"

PM Modi constructed 16 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, provided free health treatment to once crore people through the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat, gave domestic cylinders to 37 lakh women under Ujjwala and tap water connections to 21 lakh families, he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is part of the INDIA bloc and is contesting elections in alliance with the Congress in Jharkhand and Odisha. The BJP-led NDA won 12 seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 elections, while the JMM and Congress got only one each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the former alone winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!