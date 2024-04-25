As the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is all set for polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26, restaurants and hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida are offering discounts to citizens who exercise their right to vote tomorrow.

Officials said restaurants are offering up to 20% discount on bills, while hospitals are giving free full body check up to voters, PTI reported.

Voters can receive a 20 percent discount at these restaurants on April 26 and 27 by showing proof of voting as part of the "Democracy Discount" initiative.

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) urged its member companies for the initiative, which has seen approximately two dozen restaurants in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency sign up as of Wednesday.

Varun Khera, the Uttar Pradesh unit head of NRAI told PTI that the idea is to encourage citizens for more voter turnout.

These restaurants include Desi Vibes, Kaffiiaa, I Sacked Newton, De Valentino Cafe, Noida SOCIAL, Getafix, Osteria, Chica Loca, F Bar Noida, Xero Courtyard Gardens Galleria, Dirty Rabbit, Baby Dragon, Trippy Tequila, Cafe Delhi heights, Ching Singh, Paso Noida, Moire Cafe & Lounge, The Beer Cafe, Sky by Swagath, Imperfecto and The Patiala Kkitchen.

Under its "Vote for Healthy India" campaign, Felix Hospitals in Noida's Sector 137 is providing voters with a 100% discount on a full body check-up in the medical field.

With over 26 lakh registered voters, Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh, will hold elections for the Lok Sabha on April 26 in the second phase of the elections.

Election Commission figures show that Gautam Buddh Nagar registered a voter turnout of 60.47 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38 percent in 2014, and 48 percent in 2009.

The constituency consistently had lower voter turnout than the 67.40% national average in 2019, 66% in 2014, and 58% in 2009.

(With PTI inputs)

