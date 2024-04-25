Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will you cast vote tomorrow? Noida restaurants, hospitals have THESE offers for voters
Restaurants and hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida offer discounts and free check-ups to voters participating in Lok Sabha elections on April 26, aiming to increase voter turnout in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.
As the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is all set for polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26, restaurants and hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida are offering discounts to citizens who exercise their right to vote tomorrow.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message