Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 2 : 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini is also 3rd richest candidate with 278 Cr in her kitty

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 2 : ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini is also 3rd richest candidate with ₹278 Cr in her kitty

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Hema Malini, contesting from Mathura Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, has assets worth 278 crore. Out of the 1,192 candidates in the second phase of polls, 390–around 33 percent– are crorepatis.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini addresses the crowd as part of the election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Mathura on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini has emerged as the third richest candidate in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

In the second phase of polling on April 26, there are as many as 1,210 candidates across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs), including the Bollywood star.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 'dream girl' Hema Malini is the third richest candidate in the second phase of polls.

ALSOP READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 on April 26: 1210 candidates across 13 states, UTs to contest polls

Hema Malini, who is contesting from Mathura Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, has assets worth 278 crore.

Leading the charts of richest candidate is Congress' Venkataramane Gowda, who is contesting from Mandya in Karnataka. He has assets worth over 622 crore.

The second richest candidate also belongs from Congress. Its DK Suresh from Benguluru Rural in Karnataka, with assets of over 593 crore.

In the report, ADR mentioned that 390 – around 33 percent – are crorepatis. Also, the average asset of each candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha phase II election is Rs.5.17 crore, the report added.

The second phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 26. The counting of votes is on June 4.

Phase 2 Polls

The Election Commission received 2,633 nominations for 88 Parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and UTs for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a press release, the Election Commission said, “1,206 candidates from 12 States /UTs along with 4 candidates from Outer Manipur PC to contest elections in phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 PCs across 12 States/UTs going for polls in phase 2 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024."

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Kamal Nath's son Nakul richest among Phase 1 candidates with assets worth 716 crore

“The last date for filing nominations for phase 2 for all 12 States/UTs was April 4, 2024. After the scrutiny of 2,633 nominations filed, 1,428 nominations were found to be valid. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for all 12 States/UTs was April 08, 2024," the polling body mentioned.

(With agency inputs.)

