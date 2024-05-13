Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSR Cong MLA slaps voter in queue, he retaliates
A video of YSR Congress MLA VS Sivakumar slapping a voter after he objected to the legislator jumping the queue at a polling booth in Guntur district this morning has gone viral on social media. In the video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, both the YSR Congress MLA and the voter can be seen hitting each other. After this, the MLA's supporters start thrashing the voter.