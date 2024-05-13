Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSR Cong MLA slaps voter in queue, he retaliates

A video of YSR Congress MLA VS Sivakumar slapping a voter after he objected to the legislator jumping the queue at a polling booth in Guntur district this morning has gone viral on social media. In the video, the YSR Cong MLA and the voter can be seen hitting each other

A video of YSR Congress MLA VS Sivakumar slapping a voter after he objected to the legislator jumping the queue at a polling booth in Guntur district this morning has gone viral on social media. In the video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, both the YSR Congress MLA and the voter can be seen hitting each other. After this, the MLA's supporters start thrashing the voter.

In the 10-second viral video, one can see the brazen show of VIP culture by the sitting MLA of the Tenali Assembly Constituency. Sivakumar is seen approaching the voter and slapping him across the face. The voter retaliates. Other voters try to stop the assault as the MLA and his aides keep hitting the voter.

Sharing the video, Poonawalla described the action of the YSR Congress MLA as "arrogance & goondagardi".

Also Read | Delhi HC dismisses plea for action against PM Modi for ‘communal speeches’ Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, “VVIP arrogance & goondagardi on full display. YSRCP MLA A Sivakumar slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Telangana Congress neta kicks voter. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala once said Janta is Rakshas !. If this is how they are treating voters at the polling booth imagine what they will do post elections. Time to kick these parties and netas out!"

TDP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the incident, PTI reported. Andhra police are also in the process of filing FIRs over the incident.

Also Read | 'Prajwal Revanna raped my mother, forced me to strip': Woman tells police Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ordered a detailed inquiry into the alleged attack by the YSR Congress sitting MLA Sivakumar on a voter who was in the queue to cast his vote at polling station number 115 of Ithanagar in Tenali Assembly Constituency in Guntur district this morning.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD predicts fresh heatwave over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on THIS date Separately, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling YSR Cong of attacking NDA workers to influence polls; the saffron party alleged that the state police is acting as 'mute spectators'. Demanding immediate strict action, BJP Andhra Pradesh Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, "Jagan's goons have no place in our democratic process."

