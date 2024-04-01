People across the globe echo the ‘Abki baar 400 paar, Main hoon Modi Parivaar’ slogan to showcase their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party at a car rally organized in Atlanta ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19. More than 150 cars participated in the event.

A few days ago, the ‘Overseas Friends of BJP' also organized a similar car rally with over 250 participants in London and Australia. In Australia, BJP supporters launched a campaign titled ‘Modi for 2024’.

The 'Overseas Friends of BJP', in an official statement, said many cultural performances took place at the rally, setting the stage for a dynamic display of solidarity and enthusiasm. They also held the Indian Tricolour as well as BJP flags.

Take a look at the video below,

During the London car rally, UK Parliamentarian Bob Blackman stressed the significance of the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the future of their homeland. The event was organized on a day the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held across seven phases, with the first on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

“Indian election is a massive election. I have a little prediction for you, a majority with 400-plus. Now the friendship between India and the United Kingdom has grown stronger and stronger ever since we have been involved in government and BJP gained power in India," Blackman said as quoted by ANI.

He noted that London and New Delhi are holding negotiations on a Free trade Agreement. “The two countries have already signed a friendship agreement on cooperation in defense and security," the UK Parliamentarian who participated in the car rally added.

"We look to India now as a fantastic growing economy and it's grown as an economy because of the BJP government we were recognized. So, we are still trying to negotiate between the United Kingdom and our friends in India a free trade agreement. Do you remember Boris Johnson promised it by Diwali? He didn't say which year. We've now just had the 14th round of trade negotiations. So, there's still further work to do," Blackman said.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!