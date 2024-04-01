Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Abki baar 400 paar’, Modi supporters hold car rally in Atlanta | Watch
BJP supporters organize car rally in London and Australia with over 250 participants showing support for Modi in 2024 elections. UK Parliamentarian Bob Blackman highlights Indian diaspora's role in shaping homeland's future.
People across the globe echo the ‘Abki baar 400 paar, Main hoon Modi Parivaar’ slogan to showcase their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party at a car rally organized in Atlanta ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19. More than 150 cars participated in the event.