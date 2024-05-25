'Won't even win 140 seats': Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP over its '400 paar' slogan

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed BJP, and said that heir departure is certain in 2024.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "400 paar" slogan stating that the party won't even win 140 seats, and added that every word and every promise of the saffron party turned out to be false.

The SP chief made a claim while addressing a Lok Sabha election joint rally in Gorakhpur for Congress and SP candidates.

The rally was held for Akhilesh Pratap Singh, the Congress' candidate from Deoria Lok Sabha candidate and SP's Ajay Kumar Singh who is contesting from Kushinagar.

"Wind of change is blowing in Uttar Pradesh," said Akhilesh.

Upon receiving the reply after asking the crowd how many seats beyond 400 are left out of 543 (the total Lok Sabha seats), Akhilesh Yadav said, "I want to tell that 140 crore people will make them yearn even to get 140 seats."

The SP chief also claimed that the companies that donated heavily to the BJP through electoral bonds have been recovering the money by increasing prices of commodities, leading to high inflation across the nation, reported PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised that if the INDIA bloc forms government, farmers will get free flour and mobile data.

Here's what Akhilesh Yadav said during his rally - Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh when the votes are counted on June 4.

- The people of Purvanchal welcome us with great enthusiasm and also bid farewell with pomp and show.

- Those who came here in 2014, their departure is certain in 2024.

- Wherever you see BJP people, ask them why does the party want to change the Constitution and why does it want to end reservation.

- The poor want a government that works.

- The Agniveer scheme will be scrapped if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

