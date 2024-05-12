Allu Arjun booked for poll code violation after visiting Andhra MLA
The complaint against Allu Arjun mentioned that the large gathering posed a public safety issue, causing a law and order situation.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Telugu actor Allu Arjun was booked by Andhra Pradesh police after his visit to the YSRCP Nandyal candidate’s residence caused a large crowd to gather. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party candidate and sitting MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy has also been named in the FIR.