Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘PM Modi discusses AAP frequently’, says party has now become a thought
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘frequently discusses Aam Aadmi Party’ (AAP) because of its phenomenal rise, and said that after his arrest, the message that went out to the people was that an honest man has been arrested.