Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘frequently discusses Aam Aadmi Party’ (AAP) because of its phenomenal rise, and said that after his arrest, the message that went out to the people was that an honest man has been arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal made the claim in an interview with The Indian Express, published on May 24, when he was asked what makes him thing that the BJP is targeting AAP and, specifically him.

Kejriwal claimed that the party is being targeted because of the phenomenal rise.

"Many people who meet the PM, some of them are our friends too, they tell us that the PM discusses AAP frequently. And he says that in the future, AAP will challenge them nationally and in many states," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal also claimed that they (BJP) wants to crush AAP before it grows. "They are running ‘operation jhaadu’ these days as part of which they are arresting AAP leaders." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They don’t understand that AAP is no longer a party of four people. It is now a thought that is spreading across the country. The kind of work we have done in the fields of education and health, no one has seen before. Why did we win in Punjab? Because our work in Delhi resonated there. Why did people in Gujarat vote for us? Because our work in Punjab and Delhi," Kejriwal told Indian Express.

When asked if he believes it is the Prime Minister’s call to keep him in jail, Kejriwal responded saying obviously. “They decide who has to be kept in jail for how long. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have got messages, saying ‘BJP main aa jao, bail dilva denge (Join BJP, we will get you bail)’."

The AAP leader added that only the Prime Minister can answer about how long he wants to keep him in jail.

To a question as to why has he not shared the stage with the Congress central leadership, Kejriwal said that dates have not matched. “For a week, we have been trying to hold a joint roadshow with Rahul Gandhi ji…. In Maharashtra, (Mallikarjun) Kharge was sitting next to me," Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

