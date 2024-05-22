Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday clarified that he has no intention to become PM face of Opposition INDIA bloc.

Kejriwal was responding to a query by news agency PTI on whether he considered himself a PM face of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"I have no such intention. We (AAP) are a very small party… contesting only 22 seats," Kejriwal said in response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked who will become PM if INDIA bloc wins the election, Kejriwal said, “This is an election to save the democracy. We have to save the country from 'taanashai' (dictatorship). They (BJP) will end the democracy if they come to power again, there will be no elections. Even if it happens, it will be like Russia. (Vladimir) Putin put opposition in jail or got them killed, and then conducted polls. In Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina put all opposition figures in jail. In Pakistan, they put Imran Khan in jail. The same will happen here."

Kejriwal further claimed that if they (BJP) win, they will put AAP, Mamata Banerjee and others in jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Everyone will be in jail and after that they will conduct election and keep winning. Therefore, the democracy has to be saved. Who will be the face, will be decided after June 4. I don't have intentions to be the PM face. We are a small party with 22 seats," said Delhi CM.

Kejriwal is on interim bail till June 1 in an excise policy case for Lok Sabha election campaigning. The Supreme Court has asked him to surrender on June 2.

During his campaign speeches, Kejriwal has said that he will not have to go to jail if INDIA block comes to power.

When asked about his remarks, Kejriwal said, “Judiciary is under tremendous pressure. Everyone knows how much pressure they are working under now. Both Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have received messages in jail that they will get bail if they join BJP. Who will get them bailed and how? We will not put any pressure, but if the pressure is lifted from over the judiciary, then justice will start to be served fairly."

