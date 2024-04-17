Will BJP's fate change? How Tamil Nadu, other southern states may steer destiny of PM Modi's ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ goal
The BJP faces challenges in gaining support in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. While poll of opinion poll suggests significant gain for the saffron camp in Tamil Nadu, it is not an absolute win.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A poll of opinion polls released on Wednesday projected significant gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming general elections.
