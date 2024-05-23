Lok Sabha Elections: ‘CCTVs, drones, 31,000 policemen,’ Security beefed up in Delhi for phase 6 voting
Delhi is undergoing voting in a single phase on all seven seats and will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and Congress.
Security has been beefed up in the national capital as Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. As many as 33,000 police personnel, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards will be deployed here, said Sanjay Sehrawat, DCP of the Delhi Police's election cell, on Thursday.