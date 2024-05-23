Security has been beefed up in the national capital as Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. As many as 33,000 police personnel, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards will be deployed here, said Sanjay Sehrawat, DCP of the Delhi Police's election cell, on Thursday.

The officer stated that these Home Guards have come from other states including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. In addition, drones have also been hired to monitor illegal activities in sensitive areas, Sehrawat said as quoted by newswire ANI.

He said there are 2,628 polling booths in Delhi, of which 429 are highly sensitive. "Delhi Police has completed its preparations for the elections on May 25. 33,000 policemen, and 51 paramilitary companies will be deployed for security. 17,500 Home Guards from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and MP will also be deployed," the cop said.

"We have also installed CCTV cameras on the interstate borders, which will be monitored 24 hours a day. Since there are elections in Delhi and Haryana on the same day, a joint team of Delhi Police and Haryana Police will be checking the Delhi-Haryana border," he added.

Sehrawat further informed that Delhi Police seized over ₹14 crore in cash during the entire election campaigning in the national capital. Currently, the cops are investigating where this money was supposed to be used, he said.

Delhi will hold single-phase elections on Saturday, May 25, for all seven seats: Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi. The national capital will witness a fierce political contest between the BJP and the INDIA bloc, which includes AAP and Congress.

A total of 58 constituencies will go to the polls across eight states and union territories on Saturday, May 25. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. The Lok Sabha Elections vote counting will be held on June 4, followed by the announcement of election results.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!