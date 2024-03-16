LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha elections dates announcement LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule at 3:00 PM

2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2024, 06:59 AM IST

Lok Sabha elections date 2024 LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM today and announce the schedule of upcoming general elections. Catch LIVE updates here