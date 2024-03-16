Lok Sabha elections date 2024 LIVE updates: CEC Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the complete schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The election body will hold a press conference in New Delhi and will declare the crucial details about the upcoming general elections like dates, phases, announcement of results, etc.
The announcement of the Lok Sabha election date 2024 comes two days after the appointment of two new Election Commissioners- Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. The appointment of the new ECs came after the surprise resignation of Arun Goel last week and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will kick in after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date 2024 which means that the political parties, candidates, and government must work under the stipulated guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) around their speeches, announcements, election manifestos etc.
Media reports have stated that the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are likely to be in April and May. Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 while in 2014, elections were held from 7 April to 12 May. Hence, looking at the past trends, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is likely to be held between these two months.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced on March 10. The polling was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha.
It is to be noted that MCC is not legally binding. However, the ECI holds authority under paragraph 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968 to suspend or withdraw a party's recognition, if the party was found guilty of violating MCC
Governmental Schemes Restricted: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, and other state governments will be prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises.
Sanctioning grants, payments by ministers not allowed: The ECI says that once MCC is in place following the announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates, ministers cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds
Government resource cannot be used for polls: The governmental authorities cannot use government resources for electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is also prohibited.
Ruling party cannot monopolize govt accommodation: The ECI strictly mentions that the ruling party cannot monopolize on rest houses, dak bungalows, or other government accommodations.
Restrictions on partisan coverage: Ministers and other authoritarian figures cannot use money from public exchequer for advertising their parties in newspapers or other media.
The announcement of poll dates would mean officially putting in place the model code of conduct (MCC) with immediate effect until the announcement of results. The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, meetings, processions, polling day, polling booths, observers, party in power, election manifestos, and general conduct.
An ECI spokesperson said that a press conference by the election body to announce the schedule would be held at 3 pm on Saturday. The announcement by the poll panel comes hours after the two newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, took charge on Friday. The two were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
