EC revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT following Supreme Court order
The Election Commission of India has announced revised protocol for handling Symbol Loading Unit of EVM and VVPAT for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 following Supreme Court order
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission (EC) of India on Wednesday said that it has revised the protocol for handling and storage of symbol loading units (SLUs) of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT). The move comes following the directions of the Supreme Court which stated that machines should be sealed and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs for at least 45 days after the declaration of the results.