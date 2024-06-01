Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Polls today: Prashant Kishor firm on BJP's seat-share predictions, 'coming back with...'

Written By Alka Jain

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor predicts BJP will maintain or slightly improve seat numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha election results, expecting gains in east and south India.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (PTI Photo)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (PTI Photo)

With a few hours left for the exit polls, poll strategist Prashant Kishor is sticking to his Lok Sabha election result predictions, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get the same or slightly better numbers. After the final voting phase ends today, all news channels will air the exit polls from 6.30 pm on Saturday. 

“According to my assessment, BJP is going to come back with the same or slightly better numbers. But in west and northern India, I don't see it taking a material hit in terms of seats. I don't foresee the BJP losing many seats here. It has got adequate cover from east and southern India," Kishor told The Print. 

To recall, the BJP won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many from north and western India. Prashant Kishor, popularly known as PK who has worked as a strategist for many political parties, is expecting an increase in the BJP's seat and vote share from east and south India. 

He further anticipated that the BJP may gain from the east and south as people have not tested them in these regions, keeping in mind its extended space in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Over the past few years, BJP has also been trying hard to increase their vote share in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. I don't see a risk of BJP losing the election in the absence of a strong opposition."

In May, Kishor made the similar predictions for the Lok Sabha election results 2024, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power with the same or better numbers.

“I think Modi-led BJP is returning. They may get the same numbers as last election or do slightly better. Unless there is widespread anger or clamour for the rivals, I do not think a big change will be seen," he had told NDTV

“No matter how much the Opposition tries, the public perception is that it has no clear, credible face. We have not heard anything like things will be better if Rahul Gandhi comes. His supporters may say that, but I am talking about a more widespread level. There is an absence of widespread anger against the incumbent or a clamour for somebody who is a challenger. So I don't think there would be a huge change in numbers," he added. 

Published: 01 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST
