Lok Sabha Elections Exit Polls today: Prashant Kishor firm on BJP's seat-share predictions, 'coming back with...'
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor predicts BJP will maintain or slightly improve seat numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha election results, expecting gains in east and south India.
With a few hours left for the exit polls, poll strategist Prashant Kishor is sticking to his Lok Sabha election result predictions, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get the same or slightly better numbers. After the final voting phase ends today, all news channels will air the exit polls from 6.30 pm on Saturday.