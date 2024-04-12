Lok Sabha elections: In Cooch Behar, it is a battle of ‘schemes’ between TMC and BJP
Prime Minister Modi and Mamata Banerjee address public rallies in Cooch Behar ahead of Lok Sabha elections. BJP's Nishith Pramanik and TMC's Jagadish Basunia contest in a saffron camp bastion. CAA promise crucial for BJP's success in the constituency.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee each held public rallies in the traditional saffron stronghold of North Bengal's Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. The contest in this constituency, historically dominated by the BJP, is now intensifying with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) making concerted efforts to challenge BJP's dominance.