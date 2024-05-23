Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi: What's open and what's closed on polling day?

Delhi will witness an intense political fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc , comprising Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The national capital will vote in a single phase for all seven constituencies on May 25 in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Several restrictions, including a 48-hour ban on liquor sales, have been imposed, given the polling in Delhi on Saturday. On the other hand, Delhi metro and bus services will begin their operations at 4 a.m. for the convenience of security personnel and employees. Take a look at Delhi's poll preparations below,

Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi: What's closed on May 25?

All liquor stores and other licenced premises in Delhi, along with its adjoining areas—Faridabad and Gurgaon—will remain shut from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25 for the polling day on Saturday. Also, there will be no liquor sale in these cities on June 4, the day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result announcement, according to a notification issued by the excise department.

It is worth mentioning that schools have also been closed in the capital city due to heatwave conditions. Hence, the Delhi government instructed all private schools to declare summer vacations with immediate effect. In addition, banks will remain shut on May 25, the fourth Saturday of the month. During the fifth phase, the Reserve Bank of India announced a holiday for banks in some cities.

Lok Sabha Election in Delhi: What's open?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that on May 25, the day of voting in the national capital, metro train services on all routes will start at 4 a.m. “On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start at 4 a.m. so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines until 6 a.m."

Similarly, the Delhi Transport Corporation will also run additional bus services on 35 routes on May 25 from 4 a.m. Also, Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS) will run its bus services on 46 routes. The routes have been strategically planned to facilitate easy access for employees, security personnel, and officers residing in distant locations within the National Capital Region (NCR), including the border areas of Delhi, to reach the polling stations in Delhi.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!