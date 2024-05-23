Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi: What's open and what's closed on polling day?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that on the day of voting in the national capital, metro train services on all routes would start from 4 am.
Delhi will witness an intense political fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc, comprising Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The national capital will vote in a single phase for all seven constituencies on May 25 in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.