Lok Sabha elections make many regional parties kingmakers, but some draw blank: A deep dive
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The regional parties played big role in the recently-concluded national elections. Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP were not the only kingmakers. Besides, there were a few regional parties, which were once kingmakers, but have now been reduced to zero seats.
Most regional parties and other political parties, which are not recognised as "national parties," played crucial roles in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While four national parties secured 346 or 64 percent of the seats, several regional parties acted as kingmakers in many states.