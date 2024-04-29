Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Lok Sabha Election rally in Bihar's Begusarai.

Shah said that a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi could lead the nation from the era of 'laalten yug' to 'LED yug,' contrasting it with what he attributed to Lalu Yadav's preference to remain in the ‘laalten yug.’

The BJP minister warned that a victory of the opposition INDIA bloc, “even by mistake", will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister’s post.

Shah claimed that leaders like M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad, and Mamata Banerjee may agree to a year each of premiership, by turns, and “Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi) will have to settle for whatever is left of the tenure".

He said the opposition camp had neither leaders nor resolve, alleging “Sonia Gandhi’s sole concern is making her son the prime minister, while Lalu Prasad wants to make his son the chief minister of Bihar".

The Union Home Minister alleged that the Congress and the RJD supremo did not give due respect to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur. However, he stated that the BJP recognized Thakur's contribution and conferred upon him the Bharat Ratna

The Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments: Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, and Bakhri. The voting in this constituency is scheduled to take place on May 13 in the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

The constituency is currently represented by Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh. In 2019, Singh defeated Kanhaiya Kumar by four lakh votes from Begusarai. INDIA bloc has fielded Awadhesh Kumar Rai against Singh this time.

