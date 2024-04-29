Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi could lead the nation from the era of 'laalten yug' to ‘LED yug’, says Amit Shah in Bihar
Lok Sabha Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized RJD's Lalu Yadav, praised PM Modi, warned against opposition victory in Lok Sabha elections and assured reservation during an election rally in Bihar's Begusarai
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Lok Sabha Election rally in Bihar's Begusarai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message