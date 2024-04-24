Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway and on April 26, as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will vote in the Phase 2 of the general elections. The voting in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections across 89 seats will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm. A total of 109 seats had participated in the Phase 1 of the polling, which was scheduled on April 19.

The top contenders in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. A number of regional parties, too, have fielded their candidates across the 89 constituencies.

LIST CONSTITUENCIES GOING TO POLLING IN PHASE 2

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

KEY CANDIDATES who are contesting in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 include Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta, Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore, Hema Malini from Mathura, Arun Govil from Meerut are among the candidates contesting the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

