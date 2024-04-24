Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting on April 26: Key candidates, full list of all constituencies going to polls
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As many as 89 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states and UTs will vote in the Phase 2 of the general elections on April 26
Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway and on April 26, as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will vote in the Phase 2 of the general elections. The voting in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections across 89 seats will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm. A total of 109 seats had participated in the Phase 1 of the polling, which was scheduled on April 19.