Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised the significance of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 on Tuesday, calling it more than just an “ordinary election". He called it an election to protect the democracy and constitution of the country. Rahul Gandhi further urged voters to come out in large numbers for the third phase of polling today.

“Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers and vote to protect your rights. Remember, this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect the democracy and constitution of the country," Gandhi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also requested the countrymen to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, reminding them that a correct decision can create an India where justice is supreme.

Also Read | Live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 3 polling

“Vote to save Constitution, Vote to protect Democracy ! 11 Crore people in 93 Constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their Constitutional Rights or witness our great nation veer towards Dictatorship," the Congress chief posted on the microblogging site, X.

“I sincerely urge you to choose Democracy, so that our Institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power. We are right in the middle of the battle," he added.

Meanwhile, voting is underway today for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general elections.

The states and UTs where voting is underway are — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases are scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!