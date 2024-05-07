Lok Sabha Elections phase 3: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal to voters: ‘Protect the democracy, Constitution’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised the significance of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 on Tuesday, calling it more than just an “ordinary election". He called it an election to protect the democracy and constitution of the country. Rahul Gandhi further urged voters to come out in large numbers for the third phase of polling today.