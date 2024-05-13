Lok Sabha elections phase 4: Over 62.8% voter turnout, violence in West Bengal, controversy in Hyderabad | Top Points
Lok Sabha elections phase 4 voting across 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories was completed at 6:00 pm on Monday. The final voting turnout numbers will be released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a while, but as of 8:00 pm, 62.8 per cent of voting was recorded. West Bengal, where eight constituencies were up for election in Phase 4, witnessed the highest polling, with 75.94 per cent.