Lok Sabha elections phase 4 voting across 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories was completed at 6:00 pm on Monday. The final voting turnout numbers will be released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a while, but as of 8:00 pm, 62.8 per cent of voting was recorded. West Bengal, where eight constituencies were up for election in Phase 4, witnessed the highest polling, with 75.94 per cent.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates The voting turnout in other states was recorded at 68.12 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 68.63 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 55.90 per cent in Bihar, 63.37 per cent in Jharkhand, 52.75 per cent in Maharashtra, 57.88 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, etc.

Lok Sabha elections phase 4: Top Points 1. After witnessing a drop in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) expects to improve the voting turnout in the subsequent phases.

2. The voting largely remained peaceful across the country, but sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The TMC and BJP workers clashed in West Bengal in various parts of Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur seats.

3. In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP and YSRCP traded allegations of violence against each other in the Palnadu, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts.

4. Controversy also erupted in Hyderabad, where a video went viral across social media platforms in which BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha can be seen asking burqa-clad women reveal their faces to confirm their identity. She is up against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and was booked by election authorities after the incident.

5. "90% of booths are compromised. Police do not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. When I asked the police officer, he said it's not his responsibility..." Madhavi Latha said in her clarification.

6. Srinagar Lok Sabha seat recorded about 36.58 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, the highest in 28 years. Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir are part of the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which recorded a 14.43 per cent voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

7. In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, 1,717 contenders are vying for victory across the Lok Sabha constituencies. The electorate is staggering, with over 17.70 crore individuals and 8.73 crore women.

8. The 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly went to polls with the Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, and the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is hoping to tame the resurgence of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which fought the election in alliance with the BJP.

9. 28 Assembly constituencies of Odisha also voted in their first phase of Assembly elections, and Biju Janata Dal (BJP) and Bharatiya Janata (BJP)'s decision to go solo has posed a three-way battle for the Naveen Patnaik-led government.

10. In the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, voting turnout was recorded at 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent, and 65.68 per cent.

