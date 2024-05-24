Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6: From Maneka Gandhi to Sambit Patra; key candidates in fray. All details
Lok Sabha elections phase 6: A total of 889 candidates will contest elections in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on May 25.
Lok Sabha elections phase 6: The stage is all set for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 polls to be held tomorrow i.e. on 25 May. During the sixth phase, voters from 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise. The voting will take place in Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (one seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), West Bengal (8 seats). Apart from this, 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to polls.