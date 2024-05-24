Lok Sabha elections phase 6: The stage is all set for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 polls to be held tomorrow i.e. on 25 May. During the sixth phase, voters from 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise. The voting will take place in Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (one seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), West Bengal (8 seats). Apart from this, 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the key seats in the phase 6 Lok Sabha elections are New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk; Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri; West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur; Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur.

Top candidates in Lok Sabha elections phase 6 1. Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj. She is a New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate and is contesting against AAP's Somnath Bharti. In the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had secured all the seats.

2. Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): In North East Delhi, the battle will pitted against two key candidates one is sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar. BJP which won in the national capital in the 2019 polls dropped all six of its seven MPs this time while only retained actor turned politician Tiwari.

3. Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Menaka Gandhi is contesting from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

4. Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP): In Azamgarh, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. Previously, the Azamgarh seat was won by Akhilesh Yadav in 2019, and in 2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav won from this seat.

5. Sambit Patra (BJP): Sambit Patra is contesting from Puri seat in Odisha. He is contesting against BJD's Arup Patnaik and Congress' Jay Narayan Patnaik. Recently, Patra triggered a political row with his controversial remarks, saying, "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." BJD's Patnaik is Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and it is his second consecutive Lok Sabha election. In 2019, he contested from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP's Aparajita Sarangi.

6. Naveen Jindal (BJP): In the phase 6 polls, Haryana's Kurukshetra is set to witness a triangular contest. BJP candidate industrialist Naveen Jindal is pitted against AAP's Sushil Gupta and the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala. Jindal, who switched from Congress to BJP in March this year, previously served as the representative for the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency from 2004 to 2014. In 2014, he was defeated by BJP's Raj Kumar Saini in 2014 and was not nominated by Congress for the 2019 elections.

7. Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): BJP candidate and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting from Karnal constituency and is contesting against Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all seats in Haryana and the party's Sanjay Bhatia won from the Karnal constituency.

8. Raj Babbar (Congress): Haryana's Gurgaon will witness the battle between Congress' Raj Babbar and BJP's sitting MP and former Minister, Rao Inderjit Singh. Singh had earlier won twice. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had bagged the seat with 881,546 votes (60.9 per cent) while Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav had lost. In 2014 elections, he won 644,780 votes (48.8 per cent).

9. Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): The BJP has fielded Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal. He is contesting against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya and Sayan Banerjee from CPI(M). Gangopadhyay had stepped down as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court and joined the BJP in March. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari defeated BJP's Sidhartha Shankar Naskar from Tamluk.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

