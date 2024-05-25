As voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning, many political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Dr S Jaishankar , Hardeep Singh Puri, Atishi, Bansuri Swaraj, Harsh Malhotra, and others, cast their votes in Delhi. Besides these, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and former India Cricketer Gautam Gambhir also voted today.

President Droupadi Murmu showed her inked finger after casting her vote for general elections 2024 at a polling booth in Delhi today.

After casting a vote at a polling booth in the national capital, Jaishankar showed his inked finger and said, “We have just cast our vote, and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and vote as this is a decisive moment for the country..."

Gautam Gambhir, BJP East Delhi MP, also urged people to come out and vote in large numbers today. “…This is our power, this is our democracy. The Govt has worked for development in the last 10 years," he said.

“Political consciousness is very high in India. Shed your apathy...The issues are very clear; they are about development. But the issues that the opposition is framing, they try to create a false narrative in the process, and they score self-goals...They have lost it...We will have a hattrick in Delhi," Hardeep Singh Puri said after casting a vote.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi termed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections a “mega festival of democracy" while appealing to people to exercise their right to vote for “Viksit Bharat."

“It is the mega festival if democracy today. I want to appeal to the people to come out and cast their votes. I have come here to take blessings from Jhandewali Mata and then I will also cast my vote," she said as quoted by ANI.

Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan said, “I have cast my vote to participate in my country's development journey and to fulfil the resolve of a developed nation. This is my request and appeal to all the people of Delhi: please come out of your homes and cast your vote."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayur Vihar Phase 1. BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat against AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar.

On the other hand, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra, children of Robert Vadra and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi were also seen standing in a queue at a polling booth in Delhi to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

As many as 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) are voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. All 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats of Delhi are polling in this round of voting.

The voting, which began at 7 am, is also being held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, eight seats each of Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, 4 seats in Jharkhand and one seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

