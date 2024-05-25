Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: President Murmu, Jaishankar, Atishi, Gautam Gambhir among early voters in Delhi
Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi: President Murmu, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, and other leaders cast their votes in the national capital today.
As voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning, many political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Dr S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Atishi, Bansuri Swaraj, Harsh Malhotra, and others, cast their votes in Delhi. Besides these, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and former India Cricketer Gautam Gambhir also voted today.