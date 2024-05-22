Voting for 57 seats across eight states and union territories in phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections will take place on on June 1.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that 904 candidates are in fray in phase-7 of Lok Sabha elections.

57 seats across eight states and union territories will go to polls in phase-7, the last phase of the Lok Sabha election, on June 1.

Voting will be held in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The EC had received 2,105 nominations for 57 seats in the last phase. After scrutiny of all nominations filed, 954 nominations were found to be valid. However, after withdrawals of some nominations, 904 candidates are now left in the fray.

328 candidates from Punjab and 144 from Uttar Pradesh are in the fray for 13 seats each, respectively. 134 candidates are contesting on eight seats from Bihar, 66 from Odisha on six seats, 52 from Jharkhand on three seats, 37 from Himachal Pradesh on four seats and and 19 from Chandigarh for one seat.

Punjab had a maximum of 598 nomination forms from 13 Parliamentary constituencies (PCs), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 495 nominations from 13 PCs before scrutiny and withdrawals.

Constituency wise, 36-Jahanabad Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar received a maximum of 73 nomination forms, followed by 7-Ludhiana seat in Punjab with 70 nomination forms.

Lok Sabha elections: State/UT wise details for candidates contesting in phase 7.

The counting of votes will occur on June 4.

