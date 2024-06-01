Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 voting: Kangana Ranaut casts vote in Mandi, says ‘PM Modi’s wave here'
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut cast her vote in Mandi constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging people to participate in the 'festival of democracy'. She expressed hope of winning all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh to contribute to '400 paar'.
