BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency on Saturday cast her vote at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh for the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also urged people to exercise their right to vote in the “festival of democracy".

“I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote. PM Modi's wave is there in Himachal Pradesh...I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me and we will get all 4 seats of the state... Himachal Pradesh's 4 seats will contribute to '400 paar'...," she said.

Also Read | Live updates on Lok Sabha elections phase 7 voting

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a clash of the two richest titans--Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the erstwhile Rampur "royal family" and son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and BJP's Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana is banking on her celebrity image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ram temple factors. Vikramaditya is hoping to sail through riding on the legacy of his father Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the sitting MP from Mandi.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. Currently, Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow, holds the seat. She wrested it for Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

There are 13,77,173 voters in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, including 6,98,666 males, 6,78,504 females, and three third gender. The sprawling constituency spreads over six districts and comprises 17 assembly segments.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh is underway. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!