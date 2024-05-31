Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: Will the Modi charm remain with Varanasi's Muslim weaver community?
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the fray in the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi has been registering huge victories from this Lok Sabha seat. However, with the Muslim hate speech allegations that have clouded Modi's election speeches in 2024, will Varanasi's weaver population still favour the Prime Minister for a third straight term?