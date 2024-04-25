Lok Sabha elections 2024: In Bengaluru Rural, it's a battle of Vokkaligas between DK Suresh, Deve Gowda's son-in-law
Congress' incumbent MP DK Suresh is set to lock horns with renowned cardiologist C N Manjunath who is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and is contesting on a BJP ticket, for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.
